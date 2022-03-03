More Schools for International Schools Athletics Championships

*Olympic silver medalist, Agnes Osazuwa, confirms participation

More schools have confirmed their participation in the inaugural edition of the International Schools Athletics Championships.

Command Secondary School Ipaja, Lagos and the Foundation Science Secondary School, Zaria are the latest to join the list of ambitious schools with great sporting programmes.

Schools from Akwa Ibom, Plateau and Edo states earlier joined schools from Lagos to confirm their participation. Athletes are also expected from neighboring Ghana and Togo as well.

According to Sydney Olympic gold medalist and Competition Director, Enefiok Udo-Obong, the competition is unique as it brings private and public primary and secondary schools in Nigeria and beyond together to compete over a six-day period.

“The competition also has an open event where top international athletes showcase their talent. This year’s event will have 2008 Olympic Silver Medalist, Agnes Osazuwa, compete in the women’s 100m.

The competition director stressed that all things are going on smoothly for the organisation of a great championship.

He thanked Allianz , GIG Group, MangoNET and Nirvirna for sponsoring this inaugural edition.

The competition is scheduled to hold from 14th March to the 19th March, 2022 in Lagos.