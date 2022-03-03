Lewandowski Dethrones Messi as World’s Best Player

2022 Main Winter Update of Football Managers players’ database has dropped Argentine Lionel Messi as the best player in the world on the game.

Messi is no longer ranked as the best player in the world on Football Manager 2022.

Sports Interactive released the Main Winter Update for Football Manager 2022 on Thursday, February 24, 2022, with players now able to load up and use an updated database (22.3.0) for their new save games.

The updated FM22 database features all of the latest winter transfers from around the world, but it also features updated player attributes and current ability levels. The FM22 Main Winter Update also introduces a Versus mode.

And following the FM22 Main Winter Update, there have been a number of current ability changes to some huge names, including the likes of Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, and it completely changed the rankings of the best players in the world on the game.

On the new FM22 database (22.3.0), Messi’s current ability (CA) has been downgraded from 194 out of 200 to 186 out of 200, which has seen him drop from the best player on FM22, down to fourth.

This change means that Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski is now ranked as the best player in the world on FM22, followed by Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in second and Kylian Mbappe in third.

But it’s even worse for Cristiano Ronaldo, who before the Main Winter Update was ranked as the seventh-best player on FM22, but following the release of the new update, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now ranked 33rd, following his current ability dropping from 182 to 167 out of 200.

Here is the definitive list of the best players in the world, according to Football Manager 2022, following the Main Winter Update.

TOP 20

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich (190/200)

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City (187/200)

Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain (186/200)

Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germain (186/200)

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool (184/200)

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool (180/200)

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid (180/200)

Neymar – Paris Saint-Germain (180/200)

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur (179/200)

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid (178/200)

Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich (178/200)

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich (178/200)

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund (177/200)

Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid (176/200)

Sadio Mane – Liverpool (176/200)

Luka Modric – Real Madrid (174/200)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Barcelona (174/200)

Alisson – Liverpool (174/200)

Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich (174/200)

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City (174/200)

*21 Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea (171/200)

*33 Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United (167/200)

