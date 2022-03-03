Kwara Maintains Lead on Performance Ranking

Hammed Shittu

Kwara State has again been ranked number one on the table of developmental strides recorded for January 2022 in states governed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement issued from the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), addressed to the state government and signed by the Director of Planning and Strategy at the PGF Folohunsho Aluko, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Ilorin yesterday.

The statement said: “Kwara was winning the laurels for the fourth time. The state shared the number one position with Lagos and Kaduna which posted the same points across various sectors examined for the month”.

The statement added: “Kwara topped the table of excellent performances alongside Kaduna and Lagos states. The three states recorded 16 developmental strides apiece across various sectors.

“Kwara State had similarly topped the Forum’s achievements’ table for September, 2020; March, 2021; and November 2021.

“The entries for this edition witnessed more improvements as regards developmental strides collated from the Forum states in (January) 2022”.

The forum added: “There is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kaduna, Kwara and Lagos states recording most initiatives for this month having implemented sixteen (16) developmental strides each.”

“The ranking parameters cut across Economic Development; Education, Science and Technology; Health and Nutrition; Agric and Rural Development; Infrastructure; Job Creation; Empowerment and Innovation; Labour and Capacity Building; Welfare and Rehabilitation; and Art, Tourism and Culture”.

