Kogi Guber: Ankpa No Longer Bystander, Says Alfa

A former Kogi State Commissioner for Finance and a People Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in the state, Zakari Alfa, has decried the sense of entitlement among other zones in the state which are marginalising Ankpa zone to continue to play wingman while others jostle for the governorship seat, insisting that 2024 will herald the election of a governor from his zone.

The renowned financial expert said this yesterday when he received the leadership of Ankpa This Time, a political pressure group, in his Abuja office.

He noted that: “For over 16 years, aspirants from Ankpa have shown a great sense of maturity and understanding with other zones in the state. Personally, I shelved my ambition in 2019 to enable my former boss, Governor Idris Wada, to attempt a second term. It was a mark of respect.”

Alfa stressed that the race would be different this time as he will not relegate the yearnings of his people to please anybody else, stating that: “The Ebira and Okun people have tasted power. Remember that Clarence Obafemi was a governor in acting capacity in the past.

“How can Ankpa, one of the two largest local government areas in Kogi State and Nigeria, not have produced a state governor despite the amazing individual accomplishments and competences of our people?”

Speaking further, the former commissioner promised that his plans for the confluence state are heavily reliant on tapping the world class potential of the youth. He said the youth-inclusion in governance is not just about holding the major political positions but having the freedom to utilise their vast, modern skills and get the experience, connections and funding necessary for greater political participation.

According to him, “People like us are here to ensure that the platforms that will adequately prepare the youths for leadership are not taken for granted. It’s not just about being a young governor, but can you govern well? And if you can do it, it is our duty to make sure that the system encourages you to grow wings and fly.”