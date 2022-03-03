‘KCB Bank Network Now Accepts Verve Cards’

Nosa Alekhuogie

Verve and KCB Bank Uganda Limited (KCB Bank) have announced a new phase of their partnership, which will see KCB Bank become one of the first commercial banks to accept the Verve Card on its widespread and strategically distributed Point of Sale (POS) merchant network.

Head of Products and Operations at Interswitch East Africa, Uganda Limited, Damalie Sajjabi, while speaking about the new development in the partnership said: “The Verve Payment Scheme entered the Ugandan market to provide flexible, customized and cost-effective tokens to financial institutions. Verve Card acceptance at KCB POS locations is the next phase in our journey of easing accessibility of payment services for all Verve Card holders and the other financial institutions which join the Verve family.”

Also speaking at the launch of the partnership, KCB Bank Uganda’s Head of Retail Banking, Mr. Michael Ssekyondwa, noted that the partnership is aligned with KCB’s agenda to drive digitally led products and services to ease the lives of customers. This arrangement further highlights KCB Bank’s focus to provide innovative banking solutions across Uganda.