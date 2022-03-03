Jive Technologies Showcases Benefits of Edtech Innovation

A Nigerian firm, Jive technologies has reaffirmed its commitment to enhance edtech through a novel software programme.

According to a statement issued by the company in Lagos recently, Jive Schools Administrative Management Software (JSAMS) is revolutionizing Nigeria education.

Giving the breakdown of its achievements in this regard, the firm stated that Jive has computerized several schools within and outside Lagos; which includes Command Day Secondary School Oshodi, Command Day Secondary School Ojo; Command Day Secondary School Odogbolu and others. It was further stated that the company has been able to generate over 70,000 users on their platform with an estimation of 150 schools in Nigeria.

The statement, which quoted the chief executive officer of Jive Technologies, Omaghomi John, stated that the firm commended Col MA Bukar for being very supportive, stating that he was the commandant who integrated JSAMS, which was the first school management software to be used by command schools in Nigeria.

According to the CEO, Jive started as a means of eradicating paperwork from schools and solving educational challenges using technology. Just as teachers struggle to input assignment and exam scores as well as keep a daily register, likewise, many parents struggle to keep up with their children’s attendance in school, their assignments, and even examination results. This, he said, was what inspired him to create Jive.

Going further, he said, “We found out that using paper to compute results was very stressful and might affect the teachers’ ability to teach. So, we came up with this programme to help teachers automate the process of computing their results, remotely and in a stress-free way.” From feedback, users refer to the software as impeccable and seamless.