Jedy-Agba: Political Offices Are Not Reserved for Individuals, Groups

Former Chairman, Cross River State New Cities Development Commission, Mr Kevin Joe Jedy-Agba has indicated interest to run for the Obudu, Ogoja, Bekwara Federal Constituency in Cross River State in the 2023 national elections. In this interview with Ugo Aliogo, he assures that he’s ready to serve his people

You recently indicated interest to contest for the Obudu, Obanliku and Bekwara Federal Constituency seat. How well are you prepared for the race?

I am sufficiently ready and prepared. I have been on this for quite sometime, working behind the scene and i can tell you for free that i am ready. I am not one known for doing things haphazardly, so i won’t come before my constituents if I’m not prepared for them to send me on this all important assignment.

Three local government councils constitute your federal constituency: what are their strengths and weaknesses and how do you work for a win-win situation?

These are three very politically active and conscious local governments. one of them, my home local government Obudu, incidentally happens to be the local government of the incumbent Governor Ben Ayade. To me, I see their strengths and not their weaknesses because i would be needing all of their votes to proceed and you would agree with me that every vote counts.

Why would you want your constituents to back you seeing that the incumbent is also bidding for a return?

That’s a very hilarious question. I’m not aware that political offices are a prerogative of any individual or group of people. And we are speaking of an elective office at that. I’m sure that the people of my constituency would not allow that all important legislative seat to become a sole prerogative of anybody. God won’t let that happen either.

There are issues of bad roads, lack of electricity, potable water etc, how would your representation help address these problems?

This is at the core of our political campaigns. these are the very reasons why men of good conscience like myself and other concerned citizens in my constituency are worried. We just can no longer sit back and allow poor representation to continuously remain the bane of the people of Obudu, Obanliku and Bekwarra Constituency.

It takes a man who feels the pulse of his people to work to attract these basic necessities to his people. And these are the basic things of life, water, electricity, good roads and easy access to farmlands and other points of raw materials. For our people to function optimally these necessary things should be available to them. It is indeed that level of effective representation that I seek to bring to our people in Obudu, Obanliku and Bekwarra Federal Constituency.

Zoning is one issues that has dominated discussions in recent times, what’s your take?

To me, zoning is a good approach to address certain concerns, especially as it bothers on marginalization. This is where your question on weakness can be properly situated. We come from a multi-ethnic society where minorities would legitimately feel marginalized. So I believe that the principle of zoning should ordinarily come handy to address such agitations when it arises.

However, zoning most often comes with its drawback. Many have argued that zoning has the ugly potential to breed mediocrity and i agree with them entirely, most essentially when you juxtapose it with the yearnings of the generality of society and their desires for accelerated growth, you would begin to see the need to put square pegs in square holes

Which zone should produce the next governor in the state?

That’s a very sensitive question. But I can assure you that it is not an individual decision to make. I am very certain that at the appropriate time stakeholders would sit down with the leadership of our great party, the PDP and the right decision would be taken that would serve the interest of all party men and women. But in my personal opinion, what should preoccupy the minds of every loyal member of my party at this moment is how we can take back our mandate from the opposition.

What’s your agenda?

My agenda is simple.To work with members of my constituents, get their mandate to represent them at the Green Chamber and by so doing afford them the opportunity to enjoy effective representation that has so far eluded them year in, year out.

What’s your strategy and how do you want to execute it?

Political strategies are like strategies you draw up in a war situation. You can’t bring your strategies before your opponent.

I have a very robust campaign machinery that is already in place. Massive consultation is still ongoing. We are not taking anything for granted. We have very formidable opponents, so we must think outside the box and avoid any feeling of complacency. I am not new to political campaigns, so our strategies would be targeted at guaranteeing victories in both the primary of the PDP and in the general election.