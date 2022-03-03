Insecurity Biggest Threat to 2023 Elections, CAN tells EU

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described insecurity challenges occasioned by the criminal activities of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers in the country as the biggest threat to next year’s general elections.

The association also restated its position on the need to have a Christian president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari who is a Muslim and would have spent eight years in office by the time he is handing over to the next president.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle made this assertion on Tuesday evening, during an interactive session between some Christian leaders and the European Union Delegation led by the EU Chief Election Observer, Ms. Maria Arena.

The EU delegation is on an advance mission to the country in preparation for the coming 2023 general elections.

The EU Delegation wanted to know the position of the association on the preparation of all the stakeholders – the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and the political parties.

CAN president in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media & Communications), Pastor Adebayo Oladeji said the security situation in the country might not allow the general election to be credible, free and fair

Ayokunle who also doubles as the Co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter Religious Council (NIREC) told the EU delegation that voters may not feel free to go out to exercise their inalienable rights because of fear of being harmed or kidnapped or killed.

“We call on the federal government and the security agencies to wake up to the security challenges in the country where terrorists, bandits and kidnappers are operating with impunity and nowhere is safe and secure again.

“If the trend continues, many voters may not participate and the outcome of the election may not be credible,” the CAN president said.

He observed that the government appeared to be struggling to nip the ugly situation in the bud, saying that their present efforts were far from being enough.

“We have been struggling with this situation now for the past thirteen years, yet, we are still where we are,” he added.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be apolitical in the assignment and asked the members of the commission who are card carrying members of the ruling party to step down or be flushed out in order to avoid compromised election results.

Ayokunle tasked INEC to borrow a leaf from its counterpart in Gambia where their recently conducted elections were far better than Nigeria’s elections.

“All election observers, including All Africa Conference of Churches’ delegation that he led there adjudged the election to be credible,” he said.

According to Ayokunle, “Gambia’s elections were more credible, free and fair. It was also free from security harassment and there was a level playing field for all the parties involved.’ “We are supposed to be doing better because we have more resources and more capacity than Gambian.’

Speaking further, he said: “Although Nigeria is practising democracy but because of our peculiarities which include multicultural, multi-tribal, and multi-religious nature, ours should be a ‘home grown democracy’ where every divide should be given a sense of belonging.

“Even if the constitution is silent on the six geopolitical zones rotational representation, the political parties should be wise enough to make use of it in sharing the leadership positions. We have warned all political parties against fielding either Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian Presidential candidates.

“Since President Muhammadu Buhari is a Muslim from the North, in the interest of equity, fairness, social justice and cohesion, the next President should be a Christian from the south.”

The leader of the delegation, Ms Maria Arena promised to collaborate with the Association carrying out their assignments.