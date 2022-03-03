INEC Registers New 113,255 Voters, Creates 960 Polling Units in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale

Ahead of 2023 general elections,the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it has registered additional 113,255 new voters and created new 960 polling units in kogi state.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) Professor James Apam, made this known while speaking at a press conference in Lokoja yesterday.

Apam stated that the INEC Registration officers have been given a list of both the old and new units, instructing them to make it available to the eligible voters who may want to transfer or register afresh.

The REC stated that with the new created polling units ,the state now has a total of 3,508 poling units compared with the previous 2,548.

According to him, the new registered voters in the state has increased to 1,759,605 from 1,646,350 ,with the fresh additional registered voters.

“In this exercise, we converted the previous voting points to full- fledged polling units and removed them to places that were underserved, thus providing a greater and better access to voters. The previous voting points existed where we had more than 750 registered voters”, REC said.

He therefore, admonished those who have registered, including prospective voters to either transfer their voting points to the newly created units or register there ,”depending on how close they are to them.”

Apam added that the electoral officers have been charged to visit Registration Areas( RAs) to register new voters and assist newly registered voters to transfer their voting points, including updating their personal information to that effect.

However, the state REC emphasised that the commission has nothing to do with what is done in internet cafes , saying that the organisation is not collecting money for registration.

“Our involvement with voters only begins when they approach us with their printed slips at our registration centres”, he said.