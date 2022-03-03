The crisis in Russia is a clear indication that every nation is on its own. At first, the West encouraged Ukraine and made all the necessary noises, but as the war started the West could only remind Ukraine that they were not members of NATO. The hypocrisy of the West and the new world order is always bewildering especially in times of crisis. I am shocked that the same West, allowed Bashir al- Assad to commit heinous crimes while Syrians are made refugees everywhere in the world. It is interesting that the West is so quick to talk about a world order that started after World War 11 but will never do anything to protect it. The best way to deal with a bully is to tell them off but the West has always been selective in doing this. They we’re quick to get rid of Sadam Hussein, but Putin can be pampered even after his blood-fest on the streets of Grozny. As we speak Putin has unleashed terror on Europe and every part of the world. The economic effect is felt in bread shelves in Lagos, but the west is hypocritical about a response. Nobody wants to talk to Putin. I believe the West has just emboldened China and other nations to take over their adversaries.

I believe the West has let the world down and made it fashionable to declare war. The invasion of Ukraine is just the beginning and many more nations will be emboldened to destroy and perpetrate crimes against immunity. The weak response by NATO, and the allies, I must confess has made the possibility of a Third World War more inevitable. The allies historical get it wrong in dealing with dictators. The same mistake was made with Napoleon Bonaparte. Napoleon was marching back to France before he was stopped. I am sure NATO understands that the Congress of Vienna was to settle a 23-year-old war Napoleon Bonaparte started in Europe and if NATO doesn’t deal with Putin now, it might lead to another Napoleon moment in history. One thing is certain: there is a new world order coming. Will it be Putin’s world or NATO’s world? Time will tell.

Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com