HMD Global Records Profit, Releases Nokia C-series Smartphones

Nosa Alekhuogie

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announces three new Nokia C-series smartphones –the C21, C21 Plus and C2 second edition.

The release is coming at a time when HMD recorded a 41 per cent in the sales of Nokia smartphones, which is a revenue growth for HMD from 2020 to 2021.

HMD Global said it reached its first full year of operational profitability in 2021.

Forecasting one million subscriptions to its services suite in H1, HMD is also announcing a new Services focused division to further continue this period of growth. This will allow the company to foster further growth, attract talent, and better support existing clients by streamlining processes internally.

The Chief Executive Officer, HMD Global, Florian Seiche, said: “2021 was a transformational year, resulting in solid revenue growth across the business and today, we are celebrating a profitable new chapter for HMD Global with the release of three new affordable Nokia devices which are not only safe, reliable and durable, but ensure as many people as possible can access the latest innovative technology for less.

“I am excited to announce that our services portfolio includes a secure device financing solution for smartphones and other devices. At HMD, we are bringing together these two ingredients, a high-quality smartphone experience and a financing solution which builds upon our mission to make modern mobile technology accessible to everyone.”

Seiche added: “Combined with the success of our enterprise services offering scaling to 1 million subscriptions in H1 and delivering the exceptional level of services clients expect from us, we are delivering an accessible and seamlessly connected experience for people and enterprises worldwide.”

The three new devices epitomise the durability and long-lasting battery life qualities Nokia phones became famous for all those years ago. This, combined with the best of Android software, and security updates cements HMD’s vision for 2022 and beyond – building Nokia phones that last for longer whilst maintaining excellent build quality. Nokia phones have incorporated a beautiful Finnish aesthetic that is also functional.