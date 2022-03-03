Hit song should carry the life and breathe of God- Gospel Minister, Isabella Melodies

UK-based Nigerian gospel singer, Minister Isabella Melodies has revealed the traditional traits every gospel hit-song must have.

The talented singer who was recently interviewed shared deep insight into her journey, Christian orientation and challenges in the ever-evolving music industry.

Speaking about her background and foray into the music industry, she said:”My birth name is Isabella which means “consecrated to God”. Am a worshipper, songwriter, psalmist, author and mentor with a background in Psychology. Married to the love of my life and blessed with four children.Originally Nigerian and based in the UK.

“I recorded my first album in October 2009. From 2009 till date, by the grace of God and to His glory, we are currently working on the 10th album titled Melodies From The Secret Place”.

Isabella talked about her challenges in the industry, and trying to keep balance between family and her career.

“I am very intentional about what I invest my time and energy in. I prioritise family and things of eternal relevance”, the Omeriwo crooner, said.

“I am not afraid to say no. I have a solid support system in my husband and family, and most importantly, I lean heavily and totally on the Holy Spirit for wisdom and discernment. I try to plan ahead and be organised”.

Success, regonition and awards are some of the stamps engraved on every superstar across various industries. Isabella, though, prioritise and believes she’s already been singled out and validated by God.

“My view is that there is nothing wrong with recognizing, encouraging and celebrating people for being a blessing, as long as it is done transparently with integrity and excellence. Not as a popularity contest or a means to extort ministers.

“And yes, by the grace of God, I do have a cabinet at home filled with award trophies received over the years, however, I do not dwell on awards. They don’t validate me. I am already called, approved and chosen for what I do. I do sincerely appreciate them when they come but I do not base my value on awards”.

She has clearly attained a global status, preforming in some high class music concerts in the whole of Europe including the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Sweden. Also across Africa and North America.

Her hit single “Omeriwo” is one of the most-streamed gospel songs across the world.

Reacting to the impact of the song, the singer, said: “OMERIWO which means he has prevailed, is a song of victory and is the first single to be unveiled from my 10th album. It is a strong declaration of the victory we have in Jesus Christ, and was birthed following a season of deep consecration.

“I believe Hit songs refer to songs that carry the life and breathe of God in a way that resonates with the masses, Omeriwo exudes exactly that along with other of my worship songs.

Alongside her music career, Isabella serve as the leader of two NGOs, Ministry of Wifehood (MoW) which focuses on mentoring wives and

Women of African Origin in Music Ministry which gears towards encouraging, equipping and empowering female music ministers in fulfilling their call in life.