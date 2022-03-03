Gupshup Rebrands amidst Product Growth and Global Expansion

Visually reinforces the power of conversational engagement for brands

Barcelona, March 2, 2022: Gupshup, a global leader in conversational engagement, unveiled a new brand identity at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The new brand identity consists of new logo colors, revised brand look-and-feel, an updated website and a new tagline: “One-on-one. With everyone”. These changes reinforce Gupshup’s vision of transforming the future of business-to-customer conversations and commerce through conversational engagement.

Gupshup’s conversational engagement push has led to triple-digit business growth, with 44,000 customers overall. The technology company has raised $340 million in the last 12 months, made two key acquisitions in the last six months and expanded into 30+ countries across five continents. Gupshup has continued product-driven innovation across cPaaS, cCaaS, CX and Conversational AI, with 5x growth in the number of employees globally.

The new tagline “One-on-one. With everyone” underscores Gupshup’s brand promise of creating AI-powered, personalized, one-on-one conversations on messaging and voice channels, for businesses and their millions of consumers, across marketing, commerce and support workflows.

“This new brand identity is an evolution of our core vision. We remain committed to helping businesses engage one-on-one with consumers, at scale, through conversations that are both real and human,” said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup. “We are doubling down on our focus to help more and more businesses drive deeper, personalized conversations with their consumers across the world.”

Gupshup has retained the salient features of the original logo. The company pioneered and evolved the concept of programmable messaging, reflected in the </> symbol embedded in the two chat bubbles that signify conversations. The idea of smart, programmable messages is foundational to conversational engagement. With a refreshed colour palette, the overall design language signifies how conversations are intuitive and natural, and how they have become the digital backbone of brand-to-customer interactions.

Click here for Gupshup’s new brand identity. View Gupshup’s brand manifesto.

