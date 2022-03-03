Former Sports Journalist, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, Guns for Governorship Ticket

On the day her former boss and mentor in sportscasting, Fabio Lanipekun clocks the landmark of 80, lady in the tube, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, has declared her intention to run for the governorship ticket in Ogun State.

In a facebook post, the sports journalist who made her mark on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) stated: “Dear Friends, Today, I threw my hat into the ring and formally declared my intention to run for the office of Governor of Ogun State on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“I made the declaration at a small gathering of market women and men in the Adire/Kampala market, Asero, Abeokuta.

“I took the opportunity to listen to them as they talked about their needs and their expectations of the government.

“I look forward to engaging more with the people as the days go by even as I look forward to the opportunity of serving them as governor.

“We also look forward to working with all our party leaders across the divides as we prepare for the elections.

“I implore you to send positive thoughts and prayers as we embark on this journey to a more prosperous Ogun State.

“By the way, we make the best Adire in Ogun State!”

The 1996 award winner at the Nigeria Media Merit Award was appointed as Special Adviser on Information to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

In 16 years of journalism with the NTA Modele was not only a sports broadcaster, she was also a columnist for magazines, a guest writer for newspapers, a script writer for television shows and a producer of documentaries and programmes for radio and television: in fields as diverse as business, culinary, current affairs, crime, and education. She was also part of ARISE TV channel at inception.

She was Marketing Communications/Sponsorship Manager with Globacom at the inception of the company in 2003.