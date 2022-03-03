Ekiti 2022: I’m Elated with Choice of My Running Mate, Says Oyebanji

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate in June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has declared that he was deeply elated with the choice of Mrs. Monisade Afuye, as his running mate.

Afuye, who hailed from Ikere Ekiti, the second largest city in Ekiti, was nominated by party leaders last weekend to run a joint ticket with Oyebanji for the poll.

Speaking while making his first public appearance with his running mate, the Ikere Local Government Area, yesterday, Oyebanji described Afuye as a strong grassroots politician with immense admiration among Ekiti APC members and state in general.

Oyebanji, while thanking APC members for their support during the party’s primary, spoke glowingly of Afuye, who she described as a committed party member and community leader.

He also appreciated the people of Ikere- Ekiti for presenting their precious daughter as his partner in APC ticket.

He said: “As stated in all the local governments we have visited, what we are doing is to appreciate our people for standing by us during the January 27 primary. This is not yet a political campaign as INEC is yet to open the space for campaign. I can understand the reason for the ceremonial mood in Ikere because we are in the local government of our deputy governorship candidate who is joining us on the thank you visit for the first time.

“We appreciate Afuye for accepting this offer. I must also commend the people of Ikere- Ekiti for releasing her to join me as partner as we embark on the move to make Ekiti State greater. Ikere has always been the home of the progressives and we will continue to sustain that relationship.”

The leader of the team and Chairman, Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission, Mr. Alaba Bejide, had commended the party members for their support during the primary election and urged them to make sure they validate their PVC before June 18 in order to be able to vote for Oyebanji.

“The primary election was just a phase, the coming campaign is another phase, but the biggest assignment before us is the June 18 election. It is through the election we would be able to use our votes to elect Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as governor of Ekiti State.

“With the new electoral law, we may all need to go back and do a face capturing because finger print may not be the only means of identification and authentication during the June 18 election. It is only when we have all successfully done this that we can be sure of having a license to vote.

“Besides, our findings have revealed that many of us are yet to get our PVC, especially those who were not up to age 18 during the 2018 election.”

Also speaking, a former Chairman of the APC in the state, Mr. Jide Awe, urged those willing to work for Oyebanji’s victory to go back to their wards and mobilise members to get PVC as well as participate in the door-to-door electioneering campaign, saying all hands must be on deck for the success of the party at the governorship poll.

Hundreds of party members trooped out to receive Oyebanji and his running mate at Ise-Ekiti junction with drums and singing.