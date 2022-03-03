Edo Partners Petroleum Marketers, Security Agencies, Others to Check Hike in Fuel Price

The Edo State government has partnered with the federal government, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to tackle issues of long queues, adulteration and hike in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) in the state.

The Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, Engr. Ethan Uzamere said this during an emergency stakeholders’ meeting with Executives of Nigerian Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in his office, in Benin City, the state capital.

According to a statement yesterday, Uzamere, while stressing the need for uniformity in the price of PMS across the state, assured the stakeholders of the state government’s open-door policy.

He urged the stakeholders to maintain a reasonable price margin for PMS being sold to Edo citizens.

The commissioner, who frowned at the price disparity among petroleum marketers, said the Ministry of Mining, Oil and Gas, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, would guard against product racketeering and ensure conformity with the agreed price benchmark.

He said the government would intensify efforts to ensure more supply and distribution of PMS across the state, reassuring that measures would be put in place to properly monitor the supply and distribution of petroleum products assigned to the state in order to avoid diversion.

Uzamere said, “the state will partner with federal government agencies, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to make sure we tackle the issues of long queues, adulterated PMS and the high price of the product being sold to members of the public.

“We also want to call on the petroleum marketers, especially IPMAN to make sure they regulate the price margins with which their members are selling the product to the populace.”

The Commissioner, therefore, urged petroleum marketers to reduce their pump price to the agreed benchmark pending when the state gets more supply of PMS.

He advised them to collaborate with the state government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free supply chain.

Uzamere also used the opportunity to appreciate the general public for their cooperation and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the general well-being of the people of the state, stressing that the issue of long queues in petrol stations and hike in petroleum price will soon be a thing of the past.