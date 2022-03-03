Commission for Refugees, NITDA Partner to Train 10,000 Persons

The innovations and pragmatic thinking of the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Person (IDPs), Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has continue to manifest as her Go-Digital program commenced training of 10,000 persons of Concerns in Abuja in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The Go- Digital Programme, which an innovative and pragmatic thinking of the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Person(NCFRMI), Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has commenced information communication technology (ICT)capacity building for 10,000 persons in Abuja.

The training, according to the commissioner, is in partnership with National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

She explained that the training has commenced in batches with 200 participants as pioneers and electronic tab devices given to each of the graduands to hone their skills in ICT.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted in the same vein, the NCFRMI Project Skill-up has also commenced training of 50 persons in Jabi Abuja which started on 16th February and would climax on March 5, 2022.

“The first phase of Project Skill-up is catering for 50 persons of concerns and are being trained in shoe making, welding, tailoring, catering, tiling, videography, graphics and website design, carpentry, hairdressing and barbing, with starter kits to be given to them after graduation,” she

said.

The commissioner added that the new normal is not to encourage IDPs to remain in the camps while they enjoy mundane things but a sustainable and duration solutions which is aimed at teaching them skills that would eventually enable them to cater for themselves and their dependents.

She thanked the DG of NITDA, Mr. Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi who has opened up his agency to train these persons of concerns.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that NCFRMI will continue to develop frameworks that will promote self-sufficiency for displaced persons among others in clear support of the diversification agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and other economic blueprints designed to empower vulnerable Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi stated NITDA is saddled with the responsibility of developing and regulating information t echnology in Nigeria and it is empowered by its enabling Act to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardisation, application and also to assist and collaborate with sister agencies in training and boosting the capacities of their personnel.