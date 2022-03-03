Buhari Felicitates Ata Igala, Oguche Akpa, on Investiture

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Ata Igala Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa, on his investiture.

The president, in a release issued on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the government and people of Kogi State in rejoicing with the new Ata Igala, who is bringing a wealth of experience to the throne of his fathers.

President Buhari felicitated with the Kogi State Traditional Council, kingmakers, sons and daughters of Igala nation on the historic event, which further highlights the rich culture and tradition of the people.

The president urged dedication to the growth and well being of his people, and support for the government in promoting peace, unity and progress, especially in civic responsibilities.

He, therefore, prayed that Almighty God will guide the royal father in the discharge of his duties, particularly in encouraging strong moral values and respect among the youth.