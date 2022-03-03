Atiku: Nigeria will Be Doomed If It Fails to Get it Right in 2023

•Says PDP’s choice of candidate will determine her victory

Chuks Okocha



Former Vice President and 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, said the 2023 general election offered Nigeria the last opportunity to get it right, else, the nation would be doomed for good.

The presidential hopeful, who also noted that the candidate the party presents at the 2023 general election would determine its victory at the polls, however, declared that he has the mental and physical energy to salvage Nigeria.

“I have the mental and physical energy to serve to the fullest. Above all, it is my passion for the progress of this country that drives my quest for the Presidency of this country. This is the last chance for this country to get it right. Any failure to elect the right leaders now means Nigeria is doomed. That is why this election is not for us or our personal interest, it is about salvaging the country and I want to seek your support to help me do that.

“Nigerians are in desperate need of us and that is why we have to offer them the best. And this time, more than ever before, we need a leader with vast experience, who will fight for the people and president, who can bring this country together. I guarantee you that I have what it will take to be that kind of President. Therefore, I seek your support.”

According to Atiku, who spoke when he met PDP members in the House of Representatives, “This victory of our party depends on the candidate we produce at the primary elections at all levels. That is why we must choose those that can easily win at the secondary election.”

He said the passion for Nigeria’s progress stoked his ambition to be next president and not personal aggrandizement.

“I recognise your immense influence on our great party and my respect for you is beyond measure. That is why I chose you to be among the first set of people that I will be meeting to personally declare my intention to contest for the President of Nigeria in 2023.

“Therefore, I humbly present myself to you and seek your support to win our party’s Presidential ticket. Nigeria is in trying times with the increase in poverty, joblessness, insecurity, inflation, economic recession and serious division. There’s never been a time,when Nigeria needed credible leadership than now,” Atiku noted.

The Waziri Adamawa also affirmed that, “The PDP is in a better position to offer Nigerians that desirable and competent leadership,” adding that, “I have experience at the highest and lowest levels. As the Vice President of Nigeria, I ensure many progressive and national transformations and constitutional law. As a businessman, I have solved grassroots problems and provided jobs for thousands of people.”

In his remarks, House of Representatives Minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, called for unity among PDP stakeholders to wrest power from the APC.

He said, “We do not doubt that you have the mental and physical capacity needed to drive PDP to win the election. But what we have always said is that we are not happy with the way and manners we are not trying to unite ourselves. What is important is that we must unite ourselves to take over from APC led government.

“APC came with all manners of lies. They came that they will turn one naira to one dollar; they came that they will give us quality education; they came that they will guarantee the security of lives and property; they came that they will write off all our debts. But, today, they are trying to mortgage our country with so many loans. The hope for Nigeria in 2023 and beyond is in the PDP. And I believe we can make it happen,” he stated.

Consequently, the PDP members in the House, unanimously urged and encouraged the former Vice President to run and contest for the 2023 presidential election.