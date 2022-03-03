A’Ibom to Sanction Warring Communities

Okon Bassey

The Akwa Ibom State Government has warned that warring communities in the state would now receive severe sanction.

The state government said that government would no longer provide relief materials and support to individuals and communities who willingly take up arms against each other.

However, it said that it would continue to identify with the plight of those genuinely affected by natural disasters.The Deputy Governor of the Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo, made the position of government known at the presentation of relief assistance to those affected by recent humanitarian crisis in Enwang and fire disaster at Ibaka fishing community, both in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

Ekpo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Nkopuruk Ekaiko, said that while govern-ment deeply sympathised with the families of victims of the disaster, a clear warning must be sent out to the effect that anyone caught instigating communal crises will henceforth be treated as a criminal.

According to the deputy governor, government would bring the full weight of the law on such community and persons no matter their positions in the society.

Maintaining that the welfare of the people was government’s top priority, the deputy governor thanked the federal government for always collaborating with the state government to bring succour to our people in times of need.

He stated that the relief items should not be seen as compensation but rather, as relief assistance as no amount of relief materials could replace the loss of lives.

The deputy governor further appealed to residents to handle fire with caution to avoid more outbreaks.

The Paramount Ruler of Mbo LGA, HRM Ovong Okon Abang advocated for proper town planning method at the seaport to reduce the construction of illegal structures around the seaport.

Speaking on behalf of the Yoruba Community, Mr. Johnbull Obadiah, who was also affected by the fire incident, expressed gratitude to the state and federal governments for approving the items.