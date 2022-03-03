2023: Amaechi More Qualified for Presidency, Says Rivers APC Chieftain

Blessing Ibunge

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dr. Sokonte Davies, has described the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi as more qualified to run for presidency position in the 2023 general elections.

Dr. Davies, who is a former representative of Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, believe that if given the opportunity, the immediate past Rivers State Governor will rebrand the face of the nation.

He stated that as a current minister, Amaechi has brought so much development and innovation in the transportation ministry.

Speaking with THISDAY in Port Harcourt, Davies who is also a former Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in Rivers, stressed the need for the presidency to be zoned to the South.

He said: “I think that APC is a listening party. APC is in sync with what the people are thinking. APC has said, in the processes of causing equity, unity, oneness and togetherness, offices under its government that are held in the South should go to the North, and those ones held in the North should go to the South.

“We are showing Nigerians that we like the unity of this country and is not negotiable and would not compromise it to anything. We have seen that power shift to the South is one of the things that people want to use to destabilize this country and will not allow it because the country belongs to all of us”.

On Amaechi’s qualification to run for presidency position in the 2023, the Rivers APC chieftain stated: “Nigerians have seen him, Rivers state has showcased him. When he was the state Speaker, they saw him, he revolutionarised Governors forum. He and few other persons identified Buhari and encouraged him to run again.

“Amaechi has held one of the most troublesome Ministries in this country, Ministry of Transportation and Nigerians have seen what he could do just as a minister. If he could do well just as a minister, then you can imagine what he could if he becomes the President of this country.

“Today, by reason of his work, a University of Transportation is being built in Daura as Corporate Social Responsibility. I believe that Chibuike Amaechi is eminently qualified to run for the president of this country”.

Responding to questions on preparedness of the APC to clinch the Rivers State government House come 2023, Davies said all machineries have been put in place to ensure the party’s victory in the election.

The former lawmaker said: “The party is on the right track at the state level to position itself to win the next election and we are not doing it just because of APC. Today, an overwhelming majority of Rivers people believe that the misgovernance in the state is because the APC has not created an alternative credible means of government and so they blame us.

“Rivers people blame us for the lacuna in governance. The Government of Rivers State is engaged in politics since 2015 till today and had not engaged in governance. We are not relent on that mandate. We know within us that if there are any chance we allow PDP to form government in 2023, some of us who are chieftains might live in fear because we have allowed the treasury of the state to be robbed.

“As a party we are making sure to ensure that whatever will make us not to take government from PDP and give Rivers people hope and direction, we need to jettison such thing,” Davies assured.