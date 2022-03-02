ZODML Unveils Free Online Library for Self-driven Learning

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML) has launched a free online library to encourage academic excellence and instil the value of self-driven learning in youths.

The event, held in Lagos, attracted students from public tertiary institutions, trustees and other stakeholders.

ZODML is a non-profit organisation based in Lagos with access to over 300,000 online resources and 2,455,498 resources at its community library.

According to the Co-founder and Chairperson, Mrs. Ifeoma Esiri, the library project is inspired by the life and legacy of Zacchaeus Onumba Dibiaezue, who, through self-learning and access to libraries, transformed his life and the lives of others.

She said the organisation runs a community library, 34 school libraries and 19 libraries in correctional centres across the country.

“ZODML’s leadership has taken stock of its impact over the years and recognised that there are limited opportunities for continued physical growth given the costs associated with building new libraries and maintaining existing ones,” explained Esiri.

She added that the online library would provide free access to digital resources, information and learning tools through which young Nigerians, particularly those attending public universities, can acquire knowledge and thrive in their studies and future careers.

Esiri also mentioned that ZODML planned to spread the love of books and the acquisition of literacy and technological skills, especially among Nigerian children and youths.

The highlight of the launch was a testimonial delivered by Janet Abakpa, a law student at the University of Ibadan and a beneficiary of ZODML’s second local government primary school library.

“I discovered ZODML as a pupil in Ireti Nursery and Primary School, Ikoyi and received a library card after attending one of ZODML’s programmes,” stated Abakpa. “Over the years, I have read almost all the books in the children’s section, and I’ve greatly benefitted from them. I’ve gained so much and grown so much intellectually, I’ve joined the online library, and I am excited about the possibilities it offers for students who, like me, are eager to learn.”