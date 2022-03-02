We Sent Condolences to Sylvester Oromoni’s Family, Says Dowen College Principal

Wale Igbintade

The Principal of Dowen College, Adebisi Layiwola yesterday told a coroner inquest sitting in Ikeja, that the management commiserated with the Oromoni family regarding the death of their son, Sylvester Oromoni via WhatsApp, email, and phone call.

She made the statement at the ongoing coroner’s inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the 12-year-old.

When asked by the family lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana that “Up till now, has your school sent a letter of condolence to the family?”

She replied: “It was sent to them via our normal means of delivery. It was delivered by email and WhatsApp”.

The principal said the next day, a call was placed to the deceased father.

“I called the father to commiserate with him immediately after the death occurred,” she said.

Responding to the allegations that the late student was forced to describe his sister’s private parts, the principal said: “I was told that the deceased was asked by another student whether he had seen nudity.”

“I was not told he was forced. I was told that it was a case of asking the boy if he had seen nudity. I was not told whether the information was given willingly but I was not told he was bullied.”

She said the incident was brought to her attention some months ago after the death of the deceased.

“Are you aware that some parents have withdrawn their children from the school due to bullying?” Falana asked.

“I can’t recollect,” she replied.

“At Maroko police station, are you aware that a parent went to Maroko station and (reported that) her son was also bullied? He didn’t return (to the school) after Sylvester’s case.”

The principal said that the bully was expelled after the death of the deceased.

“In your school, do you have PTA?” Falana asked.

“No, we have a parents’ forum,” she replied.

“Has the forum ever discussed allegations of bullying in the association? The lawyer asked.

“I cannot remember, no,” she replied.

Do you have a CCTV camera in your school?

“We have now,” she replied.

“(Was it) after the death of the deceased?

She replied in the affirmative.

Mrs Layiwola said before the police got involved in the death of Sylvester, the school had set up a panel to investigate the allegations.

When asked if she asked the students who allegedly bullied the deceased about being a cult member.

“No,” she said.

“Did you ask them whether he was beaten him?

I did, she responded.

“Did you ask them if they gave him substance to ingest? The lawyer asked.

“I didn’t ask them,” she replied.

“Would you be surprised that a

a blackish substance was found in Sylvester?

“I’m not surprised,” she replied.

Further hearing has been fixed for March 7 and 8.