UTME: About 250,000 Candidates Registered in 8 Days

Kuni Tyessi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that there was huge improvement in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registrations as 236,206 candidates registered in the last eight days.

The statistics of the 2021 UTME/DE in the first eight days of its registration exercise in 2021, compared with the first eight days of 2022 (19th February to 26th February 2022) showed that, “102, 221 registered in 2021 while 236, 206 candidates registered in 2022.”

In its weekly bulletin, the Board’s head of media and public relations, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, was quoted to have said, “The partnership between the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is yielding desired results as the process which, by all indications, was deemed impracticable in 2019 and had to be shelved, was re-introduced.

“In 2020 with little hitches, but has become seamless in all ramifications in 2021 and now improved in 2022.”

JAMB said it has provided below copious statistics detailing the first 10 days of the 2021 UTME/DE Registration.

Also JAMB revealed that the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination would now hold on April 9, and not April 16 as earlier scheduled.

The examination body explained that the change in date was due to the realisation that April 16, earlier scheduled, was Easter Saturday; a holy Saturday, celebrated by Christians to mark the end of the Lent period before Easter Sunday.