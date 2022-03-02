Ukraine: FG Approves Immediate Evacuation of Nigerians

Sends three flights to Romania, Hungary, Poland

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has ratified the immediate evacuation of Nigerian citizens that are stranded in the conflict affected Ukraine.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Deputy Director Information, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Rhoda Isyaku, the minister said President Muhammadu Buhari has authorized three flights for the evacuation.

The flight will depart Abuja for Romania, Hungary and Poland on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Other flights will be arranged as the situation progresses.

She said that the Federal Government was working round the clock to ensure the safe return of Nigerian students and other citizens caught up in the war in Ukraine following the conflicts with Russia.

Farouq stated that Buhari has also directed the Ministry to work with all relevant agencies to ensure this is done quickly and expeditiously.

She added that relevant agencies under the Ministry that included the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have been directed to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure smooth evacuation.

She said the National Emergency Management Agency would lead the evacuation process while the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs will provide the coordination and necessary support.

She urged all parents to remain calm as the Federal Government is doing all it can to ensure that Nigerians are returned in safety and dignity as soon as possible.

She called on all Nigerians in Ukraine to be guided by the advisories regularly issued by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs at all times.