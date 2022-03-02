Two Killed as Benue Communities Clash Again

By George Okoh in Makurdi

A bloody clash between two communities of Mbasombo and Mbaivur in Gwer local Government Area of Benue State has led to the death of two residents.

Fighting between the two communities started last week and resulted in the death of one person with several others sustaining injuries and houses including that of a retired DSP late Emmanuel Agber was destroyed.

In the renewed crisis on Monday, it was gathered that a young man was shot and later died at a hospital in Apir, a suburb in the area.

A resident told our correspondent that the young man Igbawase Ijov, who was reportedly on admission at a hospital in Ikpayongo, on hearing gun shots, came out and was shot.

Confirming the incident, State Command Police Public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police, Catherine Anene said there has been protracted land disagreement between Mbasombo and Mbaivur Communities in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State.

“The renewed crises began on 28/02/2022 when information was received that some mischievous persons burnt down the house of Late DSP. Emmanuel Agber at Ikpayongo. A reaction from other members of the community led to destruction of other houses and two (2) persons lost their lives.

“Efforts have been made to restore peace in the area. In the past two years, series of meetings have been held and peaceful resolution made to ensure the peace that they have been enjoying.

“The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP. Wale Abass who is miffed by the lawless behaviour of members of these communities said as people who speak the same language, alternative dispute Resolution strategies would easily have been adopted to resolve matter like

this rather than engaging in violence that destroys lives and property”, the statement decried.