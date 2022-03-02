Sapele Club Set for Orodje Okpe Golf Tourney

*Iyere wins Captain’s Day competition

Olawale Ajimotokanin



Nigeria’s oldest golf club, Sapele Athletic Club 1897 will come to life from March 4-5for the 4th Orodje of Okpe Golf Tournament.

The annual tournament is organised in honour of the traditional ruler of Okpe kingdom, His Royal Majesty Major General Felix Mujaperuo (rtd) in commemoration of his 15th coronation anniversary on the throne.

Incidentally, the Orodje, who doubles as Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council of Delta State is an avid golfer.

The tournament, which is a major on the calendar of Sapele Athletic Club, Golf Section has as its major sponsor, Seplat Energy.

There will be two separate tee-off times of 7.30 amand 12 noon to accommodate the anticipated large turn-out of golfers from across the country.

Meanwhile, the Captain’s Day Tournament held over the Sapele golf course at the weekend served as a dress rehearsal for the Orodje of Okpe tournament.

The tournament was a valedictory for Okakuro Peter Asagba, who served out his two terms as the captain of the golf session.

Oscar Iyere shot 66 net to win the men’s competition by four shots, while Rex Ikede finished second with 70 net, beating Dr Edward Carpe on count back.

Lucky Akpieye emerged the winner of the ladies competition after carding 65 net.

The veteran event was won by Monday Ikhureigbe, who played 72 net to edge O. Okome on count back. J. Aluede was two shots off the pace to place third.

The oldest member of the club, Amos Edoriagba shot 74 net to emerge winner in the super veteran category.

John Okojie won the Best Gross prize with 75 while Austin Ojomo aced the 17th after his 7-iron rolled into the cup for a hole-in-one.