PTAD: Robust Pension Arrangement is Solution to Corrupt Practices in Civil Service

Ebere Nwoji

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), has said that robust pension arrangement is the solution to corrupt practices in the civil service.

PTAD Director Civil Service pension, Mr. Sulayman Shelleng stated these while speaking at the one-day capacity building training for pension journalists in Lagos.

The directorate, he added, did not operate any commercial account but operated the government recommended Treasury Single Account in payment of their monthly pension benefits.

PTAD said this being the case; pensioners under the Defined Pension Benefit Scheme, which it manages should not entertain any fear of anybody delaying their pension benefit by paying such into any accounts for personal interest.

He said PTAD was doing everything within its reach to ensure good welfare package for every pensioner under its administration.

He said the Directorate was aware of the fact that sharp practices in the civil service in the past many years were encouraged by the terrible condition which retired civil servants got into shortly after their active service mainly because of failure to arrange befitting pension package for them.

He said as a result, when those still in active service saw such poor condition of their predecessors shortly after active service, they were tempted to steal public fund to make personal arrangement for their retirement.

According to him, if there was adequate pension arrangement in place and old age poverty was eradicated through pension package and a retired civil servant looked healthy and well cared for, it would give confidence to the workers still in active service that there would be great hope for them at retirement therefore no need stealing public fund.

He said, realising this, PTAD had been making every effort to ensure that pensioners under Define Benefit scheme have better package at retirement.

He said the Directorate started this by putting in place correct database of pensioners adding that correct database facilitated adequate planning for poverty eradication at old age.

Also speaking, Director, Parastatals Pension Department of PTAD, Mr Kabiru Yusuf who represented the Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, said in terms of credibility and sanity in pension system, PTAD had recorded a lot of achievements and still doing a lot. According to him, the Directorate through its verification exercise had successfully weeded out all ghost pensioners in government payroll and had ensured that all pensioners in government pay roll were genuine.

He said the Directorate inherited 129,999 pensioners and had so far verified 115,313 and now has 107,785 pensioners in its pay roll.