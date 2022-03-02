PFN also Celebrates RGGC Pastor

Mary Nnah

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has described Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as an exemplar to the Pentecostal community in many ways and a huge inspiration to the body of Christ around the world.

Media PFN, Simbo Olorunfemi, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, the National Advisory Council, the National Executive Council, and all the members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, to Pastor Adeboye in commemoration of his 80th Birthday, the National President of the PFN, Bishop Dr. Francis Wale Oke, congratulated the General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

He expressed gratitude to God Almighty for His grace and faithfulness in the life of Pastor Adeboye, who is one of the founding Fathers of the PFN and the second National President, having led the fellowship from 1992 to 1995.

“Not only do you stand out for your humility, your unwavering commitment to the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, almost 30 years after you left office as the National President, is worthy of commendation. We salute you for consistently supporting the PFN through the years, always ready to offer much-needed support and advice at all times.

“Your impact in the over 40 years of your leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God is evident across all the continents and many generations, making you a global icon and one of the most influential people in the world, of whom we are proud.

“PFN prayed that God will continue to keep the RCCG GO strong and healthy to continue to serve as an inspiration to millions all over the world, within and outside the Christian fold.

“We wish you many more returns of the day, as you continue to make an impact in the lives of many across continents and generations, advancing the Christian faith, to the glory of God,” it added.