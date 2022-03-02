PC Chair Aspirant, Musa, Visits Fayemi, Unveils Plans

One of the leading aspirants for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa was in Ado-Ekiti to meet with Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), in furtherance of his consultation with party leaders and stakeholders on his aspiration to become the next National Chairman of the ruling APC.

Senator Musa used the opportunity of their meeting to unveil his mission and blueprint for the party as a necessary step in sustaining President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy and ideology for the APC.

He disclosed further that President Muhammadu Buhari has committed so much efforts in making the APC a national party for all and a force to reckon with.

Senator Sani Musa also harps on the importance of making the APC a vibrant democratic institution that grooms leaders, formulate policy and ultimately, win elections.

“It is my view that when those elected in government are doing their job, political parties should be busy working — organizing retreats, exchange programs, party conferences and peer reviews which in my candid opinion more important than only waiting elections or congress period to surface alone.

In addition to this, one of the cardinal focal points that is dear to me personally, is to strive to adapt to this affiliative and participatory system where everyone will have a sense of belonging in the party,” Musa said.

In his response, Fayemi disclosed that prior to Senator Musa’s visit today, he has been inundated with calls and accused alongside another governor that he was one of those pushing Musa’s name to be chairman of the party.

Nonetheless, Fayemi was full of praise for his visitor, stating with Musa’s pedigree and antecedents,he was more convinced that Musa is a man that is armed with the requisite qualities to lead the APC and sustain its electoral fortunes.

Speaking further, Fayemi promised to give his full support to Musa’s ambition to become the national chairman of the APC.

“I appreciate you for coming down to Ado-Ekiti to visit me. While I can assure you of my support on your ambition to lead our great party, I need to also emphasize that we have a leader in President Muhammadu Buhari and whatever Mr. President decides at the end of the day, is what we will all abide by including you and me,” Fayemi stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

