New Electoral Act ‘ll Address Voter Apathy, Says Accord Party

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Accord Party has said that reforms contained in the new Electoral Act will engender credibility of elections in Nigeria and help minimise voter apathy.

The party identified the conduct of primaries, campaign expenses, use of technological devices in elections, electronic transmission of results, review results declared by an electoral officer under duress as some of the reforms introduced that will ensure the credibility of elections in Nigeria.

In a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, the National Legal Adviser of Accord party, Maxwell Mgbudem, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, saying it is a clear indication that the President is determined to advance the course of Democracy in Nigeria.

Mgbudem, who is also the National Vice Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), said a brand new Electoral Act less than one year to general election, can be adjudged as the best legacy the President can bequeath Nigerians.

He said the new Electoral Act will revolutionise the process of electing leaders at various levels of government, just as he observed that the Bill will herald an era of competent and credible leaders who will emerge through a transparent voting exercise, hence the votes will begin to count.

While charging Nigerians who are of voting age to seize the opportunity to register and acquire their voters’ cards, Mgbudem said the goodwill of the President should be reciprocated, warning that if the voter apathy witnessed in the last Area Council Election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is repeated in 2023 general election, the objective of initiating and having the new Electoral Act would be defeated.

He also commended the National Assembly for working with the President to achieve the feat, saying the will of the masses must be held as sacrosanct if Nigeria should get it right in her political evolution and development.

The IPAC Vice Chairman, while expressing confidence that the 2023 general election will be credible, however enjoined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to swing into action to make the best out of the new Electoral law.

Though he said that INEC has proved beyond doubt its capacity to deliver a credible election in 2023, Mgbudem charged the security agencies to cooperate with the chairman of INEC, Mahmoud Yakubu, to ensure that there is a peaceful general election in 2023 to enthrone a leadership that can engender progress, unity and economic development.

He commended the innovative provisions in the Electoral Act which he said has addressed the shortfalls that have inhibited credible elections in Nigeria.