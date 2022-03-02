‘MTN Customers Will Get Free Access to Davido’s 02 Arena Concert’

Leading technology company, MTN Nigeria, has secured exclusive global rights to stream Davido live at the O2 to its customers on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Through its partnership with the subscription-based music store and streaming service platform, uduX, MTN will be making history once again as the company with its pulse on technology and entertainment.

Following a brief hiatus, Davido has been gearing up to give his UK fans the ultimate Afrobeats experience. The concert comes as part of an elaborate prelude to the megastar’s upcoming album ‘We Rise By Lifting Others’ – a celebration of a decade-long run in the music industry, from the early days of ‘Dami Duro’ in Lagos to the recent release of ‘Champion Sound’ globally.

With MTN facilitating Davido’s live-in concert experience to his global audience through UduX, fans can look forward to a seamless and immersive event. MTN Nigeria customers can tune into the action on Saturday, March 5, 2022 by subscribing to their favourite streaming data bundles, and logging on to wrblo2.udux.com to join the fun.

Commenting on the partnership, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, said, “We are proud of this partnership with UduX and Davido, two stellar Nigerian brands that have become global ambassadors promoting Nigerian culture and music. In delivering this unparalleled experience to our customers across the country, we reiterate MTN Nigeria’s commitment to continue to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world.”

MTN had previously delivered a successful all-inclusive live experience in November 2021 to its customers in Nigeria. The experience featured Grammy Award winning Nigerian artiste, Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun at the O2, sharing his monster hit album ‘Made in Lagos’, with the world.