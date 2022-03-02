MoneyReport Names Emefiele ‘Man of the Year’ 2021

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has been named as the ‘Man of the Year’ 2021 by the MONEYReport Magazine, a continental business and economy publication based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Announcing the award in Lagos, the Publisher and Executive Editor of the publication, Mr. Nik Ogbulie, in a statement explained that the award was a hotly contested bid between five top technocrats from both government and private sector institutions whose performances within the period in question have been quite outstanding and impressive.

He noted that the award was so challenging because the magazine started its ‘Man of the Year’ project in 2020 with high-flying nominations, all of which were seen as top economy motivators and achievers.

He said that the quality of the magazine’s nominees cannot afford to be less as it has come to stay as a major landmark of the publication.

According to Ogbulie, “Emefiele’s emergence was believed to have been so glaring considering the plethora of activities, innovations and interventions he has brought to bear to his challenging role of monetary policy stability.”

He noted that, “Emefiele’s successes were tied to his policy of continuity which offered him a great linkage to manage the monetary policy challenges and the various intervention principles which have been effective in achieving an unprecedented level of economic stability.”

He added: “MoneyReport believes that the consistency with which Emefiele’s policies focused on the Covid-19 Pandemic was responsible for the level of success the country has been able to record, otherwise the grave-yard for Covid-19 victims in the country would have been as big as 100 standard football fields put together.

“The magazine believes that every economic challenge in Nigeria has called Emefiele to a huge battle, and he made no fuss about it.

“The 40-page editorial on the Governor is all that was needed to celebrate this milestone which is devoid of the traditional Nigerian fanfare, a simplistic presentation of plaque will be made to the Governor in due course.”