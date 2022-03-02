Lawmaker Recommends Funding, Qualified Teachers to Revamp Education

Kuni Tyessi

A federal lawmaker from Imo in the National Assembly, Emeka Chinedu, has recommended adequate funding, good legislation, sports, and qualified teachers to revamp Nigeria’s ailing education sector.

“We need funding. We need good legislation. We need a lot of facilities. We need well trained and qualified teachers and lecturers to improve in the training of the improvement of students’ mental capability,” explained the legislator.

“So, a lot has to be done in the sector because education is very key. It is one of the pivotal points that can shoot our country to a great level.”

He stated this during the sixth inter-house sports competition of Doveland International Schools.

According to him, there is a bill on the floor of the House of Representatives calling for the establishment of a football academy in Nigeria.

Bemoaning the state of education, Chinedu said, “As a legislator, I have tried to bring up some bills to support sports in Nigeria today. I believe if we have a football academy, the nation will do well in football. Sports is one vital thing that united the country. I am of the school of thought that sports should be comparative in the country.”

Proprietress and director of the school, Tina Johnny Chukwu, said apart from being an integral part of life, the importance of sports should be reflected in the nation’s school curriculum.

“Sports is part of life and an integral part of academics because many learn through sports. No country can say it is where it wants to be. Nigeria has a long way to go, and sports is one of the things I expect schools, both public and private, to take seriously,” she pointed out.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the school, Johnny Chukwu, said despite lean resources, public schools could be carried along in sporting activities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

