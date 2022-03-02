HRH Appolus Chu Graces Burial Service of Late Osu Mantse in Ghana

Egbere Emere Okori and Oneh Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom, HRH Appolus Chu was one of the high profile kings in Africa that graced the burial ceremony of the late Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI and President of the Osu Traditional Council, Ghana, held recently in Accra.

HRH Appolus Chu who went all the way from Rivers State, Nigeria to Accra, Ghana with a mission to bid his good friend and colleague farewell, was closely accompanied and hosted by the Nigerian King of Igbo Community in Ghana, HRM Eze (Dr.) Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu alongside the Osu Traditional Council, Osu Dzaase and the entire Dowuona Saban Atsen royal family, who expressed profound gratitude to the King of Africa, Appolus Chu.

The late Kinka Dowuona had once been to HRH Appolus Chu’s palace in Okori Eleme, Rivers State, Nigeria, to celebrate with HRH Chu on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

As a sign of honour, respect and recognition for their friendship, King Chu was taken to the palace of Osu Mantse to bid his deceased friend farewell after which, the body was laid to the state, at the independence Square, Accra.

Addressing the gathering, King Appolus Chu commiserated with the Osun mantse’s immediate family and the entire Ghanaians for the great loss and prayed for God almighty to console the family and the nation at large.

The royal family was grateful to King Chu for honouring the memory of their great patriarch, saying it was indeed, an exciting event.

The ceremony for the burial service of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, who died on February 6th, 2022, took place between February 24th and Friday 25th with the body lying in state at Kinkawe, Osu Mantse Palace.

The burial service, which took place on Saturday, February 26th at the independence Square Accra had in attendance the president Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo; speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; Chief Justice of Ghana, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah; members of Parliament, Diplomatic corps, National and Greater Accra House of chiefs.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI was born on November 7th, 1963, to Osu natives, Mr. George Nii Noi Dowuona-Owoo and Mrs. Grace Koshie Odarley Wellington.

The Osu Mantse or King of the Ga people of Osu in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, West Africa as the Paramount Chief of Osu, was President of the Osu Traditional Council. He was elected President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in 2016.

He was married and has six children: Grace Naa Shormeh Dowuona-Owoo, George Nii Noi Dowuona-Owoo, Richard Nii Narku Dowuona-Owoo, Naa Shormeh Dowuona-Owoo, Michelle Naa Shormeh Dowuona-Owoo and Naa Korlei Dowuona-Owoo.