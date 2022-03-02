FMARD Urges Stakeholders on OIE’s Standards for Animal Welfare

Kayode Tokede

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has said that Nigeria needs to implement the World Organization for Animal Health’s (OIE) best practice for animal welfare to access the international market.

FMARD made the submission at a national workshop on animal welfare held in Lagos to sensitize relevant stakeholders on the aims to promote and advance animal welfare in the country.

Themed ‘Relevance of Animal Welfare in Nigeria’, the workshop was organized by the Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services in collaboration with the International Society for Applied Ethology (ISAE).

The Director, Federal Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services, Dr. Olaniran Alabi, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Dr. Modupeola Ogunnoiki, said it is important to treat animals humanely “as we use them for food, work or as companions.”

His words: “The need to ensure that our farm animals are provided good animal welfare during husbandry, transportation and slaughter cannot be over emphasised.

“Good animal welfare practices which enhance the quality of animal products available for human consumption is a primary concern of the Department, and as such the Ministry is stepping up efforts towards introducing global best practices in implementing Nigeria’s Animal Welfare Strategy.”

Alabi noted that the Animal Welfare Strategy approved by the National Council of Agriculture in 2016 provides direction for the development of action plans to implement existing OIE guidelines and standards as well as a roadmap for development of future animal welfare policies.

He added, “The Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services has taken initial steps in the implementation of the strategy and is organizing this awareness creation/sensitization workshop for relevant stakeholders on Good Animal Welfare practices.

“The National workshop today is a step in the right direction and is expected to go a long way in ensuring that safe, wholesome and affordable livestock and poultry products are available for our local market and possible export.”

On her part, the Honourable Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Abisola Olusanya, said the sensitization programme comes at a time when the state government had signed two crucial bills into law – the Lagos State Animal Law 2022 and the Lagos State Anti-Grazing Law 2021.

“Careful examination of the details of these two Laws would reveal the importance of Animal Welfare in our daily activities.

“The workshop is well-timed, aptly themed and properly coincidental to align with existing realities on the field of practice,” the commissioner, who was represented by the Director, Veterinary Services and Pest Control, Lagos state, Dr. Rasheed Macaulay, added.

The OIE National Focal Point for Animal Welfare for Nigeria and Country liaison for Niger for the ISAE, Dr. Mabel Aworh-Ajumobi, noted that animal welfare involves five freedoms – freedom from pain, discomfort, hunger and taste, to express natural behaviour and fear and distress.