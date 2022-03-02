FG Approves Release of $8.5m for Evacuation of Nigerians Stranded in Ukraine

By Deji Elumoye

The federal government has approved the release of $8.5 million for the evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Ukraine.

To this end, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the sum be released to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to facilitate the immediate evacuation of Nigerians caught up in the Russia, Ukraine war.

The directive was sequel to the approval of a joint memo presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Wednesday, at the State House, Abuja.

Addressing newsmen after the FEC meeting, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, said the amount is to evacuate at least 500 Nigerian nationals stranded as a result of the crisis.

According to her, Air Peace and Max Air airlines have been contracted to provide three aircraft and run as many shifts as possible to facilitate the evacuation.

