Erelu Kuti of Lagos Backs Okunnu-Lamidi’s Presidential Ambition

Sunday Okobi

The traditional Queen Mother, Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Omoba Abiola Dosunmu, has given her unflinching support for the 2023 presidential hopeful, Ms. Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi.

Dosunmu pronounced her support during a visit to her residence in Victoria Island, Lagos, by Okunnu-Lamidi to begin her campaign tour across the country.

A direct descendant of Oba Dosunmu, Erelu Kuti, who is of the royal Yoruba and Bini origins, during the visit, said: “Power comes only from the Almighty.”

She serves as the ceremonial queen mother and reigns supreme as regent of Lagos upon the death of an incumbent monarch until a successor is chosen by the kingmakers.

During the visit, the Erelu Kuti prayed and blessed Okunnu-Lamidi and her campaign team, expressed support and admiration for the aspirant’s courage and passion to alleviate the sufferings of the masses in the country.

According to the monarch, “This is more than just the audacity of hope; it is the audacity of audacity. This gives me joy because it shows that there are courageous young women out there willing and able to answer the call to duty for the country.”

Also, in her insightful conversation with the aspirant and her team on the political situation in the country and the issues of concerns, including insecurity and power supply, Erelu Kuti counseled the aspirant on some of the ideas on strategy shared by the team in the ongoing campaign.

The Erelu Kuti of Lagos was presented with an Eyo Festival portrait, a festival that is unique to the people of Lagos. The ceremonial Queen Mother, who was visibly delighted by the gesture, went on to share the authentic history and origins of Eyo, its connection to her family, and its originality in Lagos.

The courtesy visit holds great significance as presidential aspirant, Okunnu-Lamidi, who is a descendant of the Isale Eko Lagos Island community, recognises the Erelu Kuti as the Queen Mother of Lagos, an adviser on all social matters, a traditional leader of women organizations, market guilds and a member of the kingmakers’ council.

Okunnu-Lamidi, while expressing her gratitude said: “I want to say thank you for your support as a mother, traditionally, socially and politically. It is only right that I come to pay my respect first before venturing out of state. I know this journey would require a lot of wits and co-operation across the board. As a woman and a youth, I cannot but start here.”

Also, her campaign team said Okunnu-Lamidi, 38, is running for the office of the president in the 2023 general election.

According to the team, a youth with an impeccable legacy and one of the new generations who believe in the hope, promise of the Nigerian nation and the ability of its people, Okunnu-Lamidi is a passionate Nigerian with a mandate to make Nigeria work.

It further stated that Okunnu-Lamidi is a pioneer in delivering innovative marketing solutions and is also involved in various social impact initiatives like the Water Relief NG and Help Our Youth, both designed to tackle the urgent challenges of lack of clean water and youth unemployment in Nigeria.