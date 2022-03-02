Enugu Gov Lifts Ban on Tricycle Operation, others

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Government, yesterday lifted the ban it had earlier placed on the operations of tricycles, motorcycles and tipper trucks across three local government areas in the state.

The state government had on February 25, after a consultative security meeting with traditional and political leaders, placed a ban on commercial tricycle, motorcycle and tipper truck operations in some parts of the state.

The ban followed a resolution at the emergency security council meeting held at the State government house and executive order No. 1: 2022 dated 24/02/2022, which was intended to contain recent security challenges in parts of the state.

The affected LGs included Nkanu East and West and some communities in Enugu South LG.

However, after meeting with the leaders of the Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU) Enugu State, Motorcycle Transport Union of Enugu State, Nkanu East/West branches and the Enugu State Tipper Union of Nigeria on Tuesday, governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi lifted the ban.

The governor lifted the ban after leaders of the associations admitted that hoodlums had infiltrated their associations to perpetrate criminal activities thereby tarnishing their image.

While pledging to fish out the bad eggs among them and support the efforts of the security agencies to curb crime in the state, the leaders apologised for the negative comments that had trailed the government’s earlier

decision.

The leaders presented a certificate of ‘patronship’ to Ugwuanyi for providing them with an enabling business environment.

Speaking, the State Chairman of ATRTU, Benjamin Ikah, said that “the association will not fold her arms and watch our long-built reputation in Enugu State being damaged by some criminals. The association will, as usual, support the efforts of the security agencies in the state to fish out the bad eggs in our association.”

He promised that they will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the hoodlums using tricycles for criminal activities are fished out and appealed to Gov. Ugwuanyi to “tamper justice with mercy”.

Speaking on behalf of the Enugu State Tipper Union of Nigeria, the President, Mr. Andrew Nweke, pointed out that “it has been unfortunately established that our revered union which we had jealously shielded for decades has been surreptitiously infiltrated by criminal elements masquerading as genuine drivers”.

Nweke assured Gov. Ugwuanyi that “this noble union reputed for the high moral standing of the members shall no longer allow unscrupulous characters drag the golden name of the association to the mud”.

According to him, “Our union do solemnly assure our selfless and gallant security agencies of maximum support and requisite information to unravel any act of criminality within our fold.

“Our union, therefore, emphatically condemns the clandestine but criminal activities of drivers who collude with blood-sucking bandits under the cloak of Tipper Union to unleash mayhem on unsuspecting and innocent citizens”.

On their part, the leaders of Nkanu East/Nkanu West branches of Motorcycle Transport Union of Enugu State pledged that “the association shall resolutely rise to the occasion by ensuring that criminals do not succeed in dragging the image and reputation of our union to the mud”, adding that they will work closely with the security agencies and relevant state authorities to fish out the bad eggs among them.

Addressing the governor, the Nkanu West Chairman of the association, Mr. Okwudiri Eze said: “In line with this, our association shall come up with decisive measures that will ensure sanity in its membership, activities and operations.

“That no bona fide member of this association shall make himself or his services available for any criminal activity, whether by direct involvement or aiding and abetting.

“Sir, the saying goes that to err is human, to forgive is divine; we therefore passionately appeal to you as our father to temper justice with mercy. We promise to turn a new leaf”.

In their communiqué issued at the end of a joint meeting prior to the meeting with the governor, the three associations adopted measures to actualize their mandate of enhancing the security of the state, appealing to the security agencies and the Local Government Council Chairmen to cooperate with them in their efforts to fish out the bad eggs among them.

The governor directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze to immediately prepare an Executive Order vacating the ban, amid jubilation.