Elumelu Tasks Business, Political Leaders on Poverty Eradication, Economic Empowerment of Youths

James Emejo

The Chairman, Heirs Holdings Group, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has said business and political leaders in the 21st century have a strong call and responsibility to play their part individually and collectively to help eradicate poverty, create jobs and economically empower the people.

Speaking at the 2022 Heirs Holdings Chairman’s Forum in Abuja, he said the group remained committed to improving lives and transforming society.

Specifically, he pointed out that the Tony Elumelu Foundation believed in the philosophy of Afri-capitalism, democratizing luck, as well as seeking to economically empower the African continent, especially the youths to whom the future Africa belongs to.

He said the annual forum provided an avenue for strategizing, sharing nuggets of knowledge and ideas as to lead better and become better leaders.

He said the meeting also afforded the group an opportunity to brainstorm on how to work together to actualise and make real its big audacious aspirations of improving lives and transforming the African society.

Essentially, Elumelu said the gathering was aimed at “sharpening our plans, making sure that the 21st century, all of us within and outside the group and our critical stakeholders play our part in helping to develop Africa in a truly sustainable manner.

“And of course, I see a table that reminds me of Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance, again trying to democratize access to insurance to the country in the first instance and the continent ultimately.”

He said, “At Heirs Holdings Group, we aim, we seek improve lives and transform our society and to do this we wear different hats in our group. We have a hat of doing business and we wear the second hat trying to improve humanity.

“The business hat we have different aspects. We have Transcorp Group, Transcorp Power to generate electricity for our country and the country that we supply electricity to – Benin Republic. We have hospitality arm, Trancorp Hotel Plc. We have Transcorp Energy, seeking to help Nigeria fastrack its energy transition.

“We wear the hat of integrated Energy Play – Heirs Holdings Oil and Gas – we invest in the energy sector, producing oil but more importantly we seek to integrate this and again use it to improve lives and transform our society: gas to power, gas to home use, gas for industrialisation of our economy.

“We operate in other financial services space from banking to industrial banking to registrar services to brokerage services and to trusteeship. We also invest in one of the most critical sectors of the economy, which is the healthcare sector. In the past two years, one thing the world has learnt is the need to prioritise healthcare delivery.”