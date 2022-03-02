Deregistered Parties Accuse INEC of Ignoring Court Ruling

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Aggrieved political parties protesting their deregistration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have accused the commission of continued disobedience and disregard for the unanimous judgement of the Court of Appeal by excluding them from the elections in the country.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary of the Coalition for the United Political Parties (CUPP), Chief Peter Ameh, the parties described the action of INEC as not only reckless but grossly irresponsible considering the fact that there is a subsisting judgement of the Court of Appeal which has neither been set aside nor stayed by an Order of a Court of competent jurisdiction.

Referring to the statement made by INEC National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Festus Okoye, the politician said: “I view, with serious concerns the publication by the Independent National Electoral Commission, of its resolve to unlawfully exclude some political parties who were reinstated by the Court of Appeal in a unanimous Judgement delivered by its President, Justice Monica Dongban Mensem on August 10, 2020.

“This statement credited to Mr. Festus Okoye who spoke on behalf of the commission is not only reckless but grossly irresponsible considering the fact that there is a subsisting judgement of the Court of Appeal which has neither been set aside nor stayed by an Order of a Court of competent jurisdiction.”

Ameh said by such unlawful pronouncement, allowing only 18 political parties to participate in the scheduled 2023 general elections, the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu led-INEC has once again affirmed its disdain and disregard for the rule of law in Nigeria and clearly shown his contempt of the subsisting Judgement of the Court of Appeal.

He said the commission ought to have realised that the unanimous judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered by its President on the 10th of August, 2020, being a declaratory judgement, still subsists and appeal in law does not operate as a stay.

“In view of the foregoing, I call on the commission to relist the parties as Ordered by the Court of Appeal and take every step necessary to ensure that they are accorded every right deserving of them as regards the 2023 general elections,” he said.