Del-York Named Best Media Agency in West Africa

One of Africa’s foremost international PR and strategic communications agencies, Del-York International, has been named the best media agency in West Africa.

Specifically, Del-York was declared the winner of the ‘West Africa’s Most Outstanding Media Agency of the year’ at the 11th West Africa Brand Excellence Awards.

The 2021/22 awards ceremony was held on February 26 at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, where Del-York received the main creative industry trophy of the evening.

The number one spot in the regional award came due to the agency’s reputation for creating “unconventional PR and strategic communications campaigns, eye-catching creative branding and disruptive ad campaigns.”

The prestigious award recognised Del-York’s “stunning documentary campaigns across the sub-region, creative ads and design campaigns for federal, state governments, development agencies, and Fortune 500 companies.

Also mentioned was the well-executed PR and creative branding campaign, “which stole the world’s attention for the coronation ceremony of the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, in August 2021,” said a statement by the agency.

“Del-York International continues to be a strong advocate for Africa’s creative economy and business. In 2022, the firm announced a global partnership with Huffine Global to widen its global impact and reach and with StoryLand Studios to build Africa’s first ultra-modern film/creative city- with Storyland Studios and LSG,” said Del-York Group President/Founder, Linus Idahosa.

According to Idahosa, Del-York International is a one-stop shop for communication needs across industries.

“For us, it’s about being intentional about driving excellence with the work we do,” added Idahosa. “We blend creative strategy and a core understanding of business acumen, giving our agency a unique edge to all our Clients. We’d like to thank our clients for constantly trusting us with their briefs.”

The event gave the avenue for brands and agencies to network.

In attendance were brands like Dangote Cement, Olam, Seplat, Vitafoam, Arla, Tesco, Baobab Microfinance Bank, Papyrus, Ibom Icon Hotel, Molfix, amongst others.

Some diplomatic observers at the event included United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Fulvio Rustico, and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.