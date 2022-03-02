CUPP Backs Ayu’s Comments on Elections, Urges DSS to Desist from Threatening PDP Chairman

Udora Orizu

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has lent its support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his comment on some of the by-elections held in the country at the weekend, and warned the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop threatening him.

The DSS, on Monday, described as unjustified, unfair, speculative and preposterous, statements credited to Ayu, to the effect that the party would not use personnel of the agency to harass people, when it assumes power in 2023.

However, the CUPP in a statement by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said Ayu was right in his comment on the use of security agencies to manipulate electoral process, especially, in Imo State.

The opposition parties said, “The coalition of opposition political parties is not comfortable with the threat issued by the DSS to the national chairman of the PDP on a matter that is clear to all that the chairman is right.

“We urge the DSS to stay with its constitutional role of protecting lives and property in conjunction with other security agencies instead of jumping into the political arena and threatening opposition leaders. It is clear to all that the bye-election held in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, was heavy compromised to the advantage of the ruling party, hence, the DSS did not have to grandstand on the issue.

“That by-election showed without any iota of doubt, that the DSS is an army of the ruling APC and we insist that, that election should be cancelled. We are aware that truckloads of security agencies, police, DSS, Navy, Air Force and armed thugs were moved to Ngor Okpala LGA on the eve of the election to unleash violence on the people. We insist that the election in that local government should be cancelled.”