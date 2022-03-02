Copa del Rey S’finals Live on StarTimes

Subscribers of StarTimes will have the opportunity of watching the semi-finals of the Copa dey Rey matches taking place today and Thursday.

Valencia who are eight on the La Liga league table will welcome ninth- placed Athletico Club today at 9:30 pm

Thursday will witness Real Betis who are in a strong stead to book a Champions League ticket will face Rayo Vallecano on Thursday at 9 pm.

Both matches will be aired live and in HD on StarTimes.

The pay channel broadcaster said in a statement that football fans can pay-per-day to enjoy the thrills at N200 for classic bouquet (antenna users) and N400 for super bouquet (dish users). “Fans can also watch online via the StarTimes-ON mobile app which costs just N400 weekly for sport VIP subscription.”