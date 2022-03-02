COEASU Lauds Ogun Governor’s TASCE Intervention, Seeks Audience

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his intervention on lingering issues and state of affairs at the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu.

TASCE is the first state-owned tertiary institution established in Ogun State and produced many educationists and others in other fields of human endeavours.

At a news conference, the union lamented the lingering operational issues predating the governor’s tenure. Its National Vice President, Olusegun Lana, said Abiodun was progressive in his intervention to restore the lost glory of the institution.

However, the union requested an audience with the governor to discuss the school’s critical matters.

“We have written several letters, and unfortunately, none of the letters was honoured. We will still keep the lines open for the government to attend to us. We want to believe that our letters might have been lost in transit,” stated the union leader. “We are using this avenue to amplify an effort to meet with the governor for dialogue on the TASCE issue.”

Lana said the audience with the governor would afford the union to present “win-win ideas” that will help him consolidate his administration’s laudable efforts in revamping the college.

He admitted that the governor’s administration had eased the tension and brought hope to the institution with regular salaries.

“The governor had done a lot to restore the lost glory of the institution, and it can be better if he can grant the leadership of the union audience where we can also table some of the measures we have highlighted based on our researches on how things can be better including funding,” he noted.

But the union stressed the need to fashion out “agreeable solutions to unfulfilled expectations” on festering issues.​

“We have developed certain well-thought-out ideas to put on the table during dialogue with the governor towards addressing the liabilities inherited by his administration,” explained Lana.

He added, “We do not have only demands, but we also have specific propositions that are sensitive to the financial constraints of government which could provide a win-win solution to the age-long challenges. We are earnestly calling for (an) audience with the governor to present these.”

The union leader commended the “progressive actions” of the present management of TASCE led by the College Provost, Dr. Adeola Kiadese and Governing Council chaired by Prince Adeyemi Adefulu, especially in developing the college and expanding its IGR potentials.

“The leadership of the union do (sic) not believe in table banging unionism on the matter on the ground, but constructive union activities that will lead to the resolution of the matter for the general benefits of the college and the community,” he pointed out.