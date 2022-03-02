Buhari Departs for Two Weeks Medical Check Up in London

•Rejoices with Adeboye at 80

Deji Elumoye



President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja yesterday for a three-day official visit to Nairobi, Kenya from where he would proceed to London for routine medical checks that may last two weeks.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement disclosed that President Buhari’s medical check-up in UK would last maximum of two weeks.

He said: “From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks”

The president will first honour an invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, to participate in the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP@50), scheduled for March 3rd and 4th, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The theme of the special session is titled: “Strengthening UNEP for the Implementation of the Environmental Dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

According to the organisers of the event, “for 50 years, UNEP has coordinated a worldwide effort with Member States to address the world’s biggest environmental challenges. Member States are vital partners in formulating UNEP’s policy, implementing UNEP’s programme and championing solutions to our shared environmental challenges.

“UNEP@50 is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future. It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.

“No country or continent can solve these global crises alone. But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting our people and planet.”

Buhari is expected to deliver the National Statement of the country and participate in High Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment at the event.

He would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Meanwhile, Buhari has joined members of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the Christian community, particularly clergymen in Nigeria and abroad, in celebrating with Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, as he celebrates his 80th birthday anniversary today.

Buhari in a statement by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, felicitated with the wife, Pastor Foluke Adenike Adeboye, family members, friends and relations as the general overseer turns an octogenarian, with clear evidences of walking the path of a righteous man by dedicating his life to the service of God, and humanity.

The president recalled his private and public meetings with the renowned preacher and teacher of the Bible over many years, most remarkably the visit when he was recuperating in London in 2017, appreciating Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, which he also extends to leaders and others from all walks of life.

According to the statement, Buhari believed Adeboye’s contributions to the betterment of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on education, health and infrastructural development, which include many urban and rural roads.

The president hailed the focus of the RCCG leader on works of the Kingdom and peace for the nation, praying that his path would be like a shining light, with grace for good health and strength.