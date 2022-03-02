Babcock Inducts 78 Graduates into Medical Lab Science Council

Funmi Ogundare

As Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State, recently inducted 78 graduates into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, the Registrar of the council, Mr. Tosan Erhabor, has advised them to remain diligent and focused in the performance of their duties despite the prevailing challenging situations in the country.

He expressed the readiness of the council to continue to collaborate with Babcock University to further energise its department of Medical Laboratory Science with additional top-class faculty members.

He stated that the council would work with relevant stakeholders to improve the standards of medical laboratory science training in Nigeria in line with international best practices.

“The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria is delighted to associate with the university and its landmark achievement in galvanising 78 students for the induction ceremony and also for being one of the flagship universities in south-western Nigeria,” he stated.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ademola Tayo, advised the inductees to set the needs of their patients before that of the system, saying that they will be rewarded someday if they do that.

“Always remember that people will look up to you, respect what you do and say. People will trust you, confide in you, and appreciate your efforts.,” Tayo advised. “You can do exceptional things for people if you don’t let the system weigh you down.”

The VC urged them to collaborate with other professionals to be successful.

“Your job requires you to collaborate very closely with physicians and medical laboratory technicians in diagnosing and monitoring disease processes, as well as monitoring the effectiveness of therapy,” he explained.

In his remarks, the Head of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of Babcock University, Prof. Ihongbe, encouraged the inductees to interact with people and adopt the university’s core values.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, Prof. Philemon Amanze, urged the graduands to be passionate and believe in themselves.

“Believe in yourselves as Babcock believes in you. It is certain that you will become competent, diligent and trustworthy professionals,” he said.

The overall best graduating student, Miss Vivian Ochanya, thanked Babcock University for its conducive learning environment.​