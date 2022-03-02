ASUU Strike Won’t Affect NUGA, Says UNILAG VC

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, says preparations to host the Nigerian University Games (NUGA) are in top gear and that the ongoing ASUU strike will not disrupt the event.

On the level of preparation for the games, Ogundipe said the local organising committee of the NUGA was leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful event.

“At the moment, we want to beat set standards. We want to go beyond the level that other universities that had hosted these games in the past showcased,” Ogundipe disclosed. “At present, we are having an Olympic-sized swimming pool with electronic timing, and the cricket field is one of the best.”

He assured that the ongoing ASUU strike would not affect the games since it would not be an academic affair.

One hundred and thirty-six universities with over 10,000 athletes are expected to participate in various sporting activities during the games this month.

Meanwhile, a philanthropist, Chief Seni Adetu, has donated N1 million to the UNILAG to host NUGA.

This is just as he fulfilled the promise he made about three months ago that his company, First Primus Ogilvy and Algorithm, will employ three top graduates of the Mass Communication Department every year for the next three years.

“We have an ongoing relationship with this institution, and today, we are here to confirm the fulfilment of the commitment that we made to the institution’s management under the leadership of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,” he said.

Adetu disclosed that the new employees started in February.

He added that he also came to demonstrate the organisation’s support for the management to host the forthcoming NUGA.

He said the gesture was because of the organisation’s love for UNILAG and in appreciation of the satisfactory performance of the management.

Adetu also appealed to public-spirited Nigerians to support UNILAG’s bid to stage the best NUGA ever.