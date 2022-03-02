APC Chairmanship: Nasarawa Stakeholders Endorse Senator Adamu

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

A political group in Nasarawa State, Council of All Progressives Congress Stakeholders (CAPCS), yesterday endorsed former Governor of the state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as its candidate for the national chairmanship of the APC.

The Chairman of the council, Dr. Kassim Muhammad Kassim, in a statement issued on behalf of the council members in Lafia, stated that the entire stakeholders, various youth groups and other members of the party in the state were well pleased with the choice of Senator Adamu for the position of the APC national chairman.

According to Kassim, “The group, therefore, calls on other aspirants in the APC chairmanship race to accept the choice of Adamu as the will of God and withdraw their aspirations to honour the decision of the national leadership of the party.

“The group equally commends President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for zoning the national chairmanship position of the party to the North Central zone, and to Nasarawa State in particular.”

Kassim, who is a former member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, further called on other aspirants in the race to accept the choice of Adamu as the will of God and embrace the Nasarawa West senator in the interest of peace, unity and progress of the party.

The CAPCS chairman, however, maintained that what Adamu needed was the corporation of stakeholders of the party to build on the already gains of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national executive.

He was optimistic that Senator Adamu, being a former state NPN secretary, former NPN chairman in the then Plateau State, former minister, first civilian governor of Nasarawa State (two terms), former presidential aspirant, and currently a three term senator, he possessed all the credentials to lead the party to victory.

“As the chairman of the reconciliation committee of the party in Nigeria, Adamu did his best in resolving most of the contending issues that arose during the local government and state congresses of the party. We passionately appeal to other aspirants within the North Central to publicly withdraw their activities and kindly endorse the most experienced person for the job for the interest and peace of the party,” he stated.