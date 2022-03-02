Amnesty Programme Denies Owing Scholarship Students

Blessing Ibunge

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has denied owing any scholarship student as recently alleged by the President of the Ijaw Peoples Association (IPA) in Britain and Ireland,Francis Akpanari.

In a statement, the PAP denied that the programme is not living up to its financial obligations to some scholarship students.

PAP said it is not owing any of its scholarship student insisting that it was up to date with all payments.

PAP regretted that Akpanari would make such statement without verifying the facts on ground and appealed to members of the public to ignore him.

According to the statement, since the emergence of Col. Milland Dikio, as the Interim Administrator, there had not been any complaints from students and their schools about school fees and in-training allowances.

PAP challenged anyone with contrary opinion to come forward with facts of bonafide amnesty students owed by the amnesty office.

“The PAP unequivocally states that the school fees and in-training allowances of all bonafide beneficiaries of the PAP scholarship scheme are up to March 2022.

“No student on our scholarship scheme is being owed neither is there any institution that is owed. Those with contrary opinion are challenged to provide the names of the students and schools owed.

“The management of the PAP, under the leadership of the Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) is focused and committed to its beneficiaries,” the statement stressed.